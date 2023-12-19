Former Mr Bungle member Theo Brooks Lengyel named as a “person of interest” in missing persons case

Former Mr. Bungle member Theo Brooks Lengyel has been named as a “person of interest” in a missing persons case.

Lengyel was one of the founding members of the American experimental rock band that was formed in Eureka, California. He worked with the group from 1985 until 1996 and played various instruments including saxophone, clarinet and keyboards. He appeared on their debut demo ‘The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny’ in 1986 and went on to appear on each of their releases through 1995’s ‘Disco Volante’.

According to Loudwire, Trevor Dunn, the bassist in Mr. Bungle, revealed that Lengyel exited the band on bad terms. “We unanimously decided to go on without him because he wasn’t growing with the rest of the band and we were running out of things for him to do. He got pissed off and I haven’t heard from him since,” he stated in response to a fan question.

The Bay Area police have named Lengyel a person of interest in an ongoing missing persons case involving his girlfriend Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann. According to the SF Gate, Hermann’s family reported her missing on December 12 after failing to contact her family for a week. She was last seen on December 3 in Santa Cruz, California.

Investigators found her car, a red 2007 Toyota Highlander, parked in front of Lengyel’s residence. SF Gate also reported that the former Mr. Bungle band member has “not cooperated” with the investigation. In a statement shared by the San Francisco Chronicle, the El Cerrito police department said: “Based on his actions, Theo Lengyel is a person of interest in Alice Herrmann’s disappearance and has not cooperated with the police investigation.”

The publication also added that Lengyel had allegedly traveled to Portland, Oregon days after the disappearance of his girlfriend. Investigators have continued to work with detectives from Capitola and Portland police departments to locate the former musician and any evidence related to Hermann’s disappearance.