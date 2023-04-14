Ex-NMIXX member Jinni signs with new agency

South Korean singer Jinni, a former member of the K-pop girl group NMIXX, has signed with a new label.

Today (April 14), South Korean news publication Sports Kyunghyang reported that ex-NMIXX member Jinni has signed with a new agency called United Artist Production (UAP).

In addition, the outlet also reported that UAP has inked a management collaboration deal with Sublime Artist Agency, home to Tiffany Young, Jackson Wang and more.

Sublime Artist Agency has since confirmed the news in a statement to Star News. “Jinni recently signed an exclusive contract with UAP and we have decided to work together through the MOU collaboration,” the agency said.

“We will provide generous support to UAP’s artist Jinni’s global activities so she can showcase her multitude of talents and potential, and we are delighted to be able to demonstrate our synergy together,” it added.

UAP has since opened Instagram, Facebook and YouTube accounts, where they refer to the K-pop singer under the modified moniker of “Jini”.

Jinni left NMIXX and JYP Entertainment in December 2022, less than ten months after the girl group made their debut in February of the same year.

At the time, JYP Entertainment said that Jinni was leaving “due to personal circumstances”. It also confirmed that “her exclusive contract has been terminated” and that NMIXX would continue as a six-member group.

Meanwhile, NMIXX recently made their first comeback since the deapture of Jinni, releasing the mini-album ‘expérgo’. The project is led by the title track ‘Love Me Like This’.