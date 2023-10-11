Former NMIXX member Jini enters a surreal world in cartoonish ‘C’mon video

Former NMIXX member Jini has returned to music to make her solo debut with the single ‘C’mon’, taken from her first solo mini-album, ‘An Iron Hand In A Velvet Glove’.

The singer and rapper left the JYP Entertainment girl group in December 2022 due to “personal circumstances”.

Jini has collaborated with American rapper Aminé on ‘C’mon’, with the track – and the rest of the EP – composed and produced by NCT 127 and EXO collaborator MZMC. The record features both a Korean and English version of the track.

In the accompanying music video, Jini plays a school girl distracted in class as she sees visions of animated characters. As she runs out of the classroom and down the corridors, she finds those same characters in her locker.

Later, she performs a choreographed dance on a basketball court before unleashing a cartoon whirlpool in the bathroom sink.

Elsewhere, ‘An Iron Hand In A Velvet Glove’ boasts tracks including ‘Here We Go Again’, ‘Dancing With The Devil’, and ‘Bad Reputation’, the latter of which Jini used to preview the mini-album. The clip for that track features the K-pop idol performing the melancholic love song in a run-down apartment, before she’s joined by a troupe of back-up dancers.

After leaving NMIXX last year, Jini hinted at new solo music in a TikTok post in September. That clip had been soundtracked by what appeared to be an unreleased song from the singer, and featured the caption: “Thank you for waiting.”

Back in April, the K-pop idol has dropped a cryptic “Stay tuned” teaser on the on the YouTube channel of her new agency, Abstract To Concrete (known then as United Artist Production).