Former NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin reinstated to cabinet as arts minister after coronavirus fine withdrawn

Former NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin has been reinstated to cabinet in his position after he had his $1,000 fine for breaching the state’s coronavirus travel restrictions withdrawn.

In April, Mr Harwin resigned after receiving the fine when he was photographed at his holiday home at Pearl Beach, where he admitted he had been working for weeks. He maintained he had been compliant with the current health legislation, but did not wish to create public distraction during the coronavirus pandemic.

ABC now reports the fine was dismissed in a Gosford Local Court yesterday, without Mr Harwin appearing. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian reinstated him as Arts Minister today.

“Mr Harwin’s decision to resign from cabinet was appropriate when he received an infringement notice in April, but now that he has been cleared, it is appropriate that he return to cabinet,” she said in a press statement.

“Mr Harwin has always assured me that he did not break the rules.”

In a statement released today, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller commented: “I reviewed the circumstances of the incident at the time, and I stand by my decision to proceed with a Penalty Infringement Notice.”

“The discontinuation of the case by the ODPP is a matter for them.”

At the time of Mr Harwin’s fine, it was the first major ministerial resignation in Australia due to a breach of the Public Health order. Overseas, Scottland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood was forced to resign after making two trips to her second home during the coronavirus lockdown.