Former Puddle of Mudd guitarist Paul Phillips sues Florida hospital, claiming their care left him with brain damage

Former Puddle of Mudd guitarist Paul Phillips is suing a Florida hospital and two of its doctors for medical malpractice, claiming he has been left with brain damage.

According to TMZ, Phillips is suing Florida’s Baptist Medical Center of the Beaches after experiencing a brain injury and seizure condition following his visit to the hospital in November 2019. The guitarist visited the hospital in the first place to be treated for an altered mental status and possible seizure.

While initial tests apparently showed Phillips had low sodium levels, he claims doctors did a poor job monitoring the situation and raised his sodium levels too quickly. As a result, he was allegedly rushed back to hospital days later after suffering a seizure, and an MRI scan reportedly showed signs of brain damage, which Phillips claims is a result of poor treatment.

The lawsuit also alleges Phillips still experiences seizures and neurological issues, preventing him from working as a musician, and that he is currently undergoing treatment at the Mayo Clinic.

Baptist Medical Center of the Beaches has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

Phillips played with Puddle of Mudd between 1999-2005 and again between 2009-2011, performing on the studio albums ‘Come Clean’, ‘Life On Display’ and ‘Volume 4: Songs in the Key of Love & Hate’, as well as the cover album ‘Re:(disc)overed’.