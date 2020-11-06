Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo is set to feature on new Gang of Youths album

Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo has shared a video blog from Gang of Youths‘ studio in London, revealing an unexpected, albeit small, guest appearance on their forthcoming album.

In the video, Ricciardo is quick to admit music is “something I don’t understand”, but the band offers to have him contribute a small amount of additional percussion and backing vocals on an unnamed song – in exchange for an album credit.

Gang of Youths drummer Donnie Borzestowski shows Ricciardo how to play a flam drum rudiment – two strokes on the drum played by alternate hands, with the first a quieter grace note. He also contributes to a gang vocal section, sung with the rest of the band.

Fans will also be glad to hear two clips of new material in progress. Watch the blog below:

Gang of Youths confirmed that they have spent this year working on a forthcoming third album, in a newsletter written by bassist Max Dunn last month. They also announced multi-instrumentalist Tom Hobden would officially be joining the band, after playing with them live this year.

Aside from working on their new album, Gang of Youths have spent 2020 hatching plans to release more sustainable band merchandise.

“We really wanted to lift the standard and know what we are printing on and where it comes from,” Dunn explained in the letter.

The band’s forthcoming album will be their first since breakthrough record, ‘Go Farther In Lightness’. Gang of Youths are yet to share any new music since the album’s release in 2017.