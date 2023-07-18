Fortune left behind by Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie revealed

It has been revealed that Christine McVie had left behind a fortune of £70million at the time of her death.

The Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and singer died at the age of 79 last November after suffering an ischemic stroke and battling cancer. McVie was known for being behind some of the band’s biggest songs including ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Little Lies’ and ‘Songbird’.

Probate documents have now revealed the extent of her estate. McVie left the majority of her inheritance to her brother John Perfect and his children, along with a string of charities that also benefited from her will.

Papers show that her former manager Martin Wyatt and US businessman Paul Glass were listed as executors of her estate.

Following news of her death, Fleetwood Mac paid tribute to their bandmate in a joint statement that described McVie as “the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life”.

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,” the band wrote. “We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood also shared their own tributes to McVie. Nicks shared a moving, handwritten letter to her “best friend in the whole world” and referenced Haim‘s 2020 ‘Women in Music Pt. III’ song ‘Hallelujah’.

“Part of my heart has flown away today,” Fleetwood wrote in his own statement. “I will miss everything about you.”

Days later, Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham described McVie’s passing as “profoundly heartbreaking” in a handwritten note he posted on Instagram. “Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister.”

In other news, a previously-unreleased song by McVie has been shared this month, which paid tribute to the Fleetwood Mac bandmember on what would have been her 80th birthday.

The track is previously unreleased and recorded by McVie during the sessions for her 2004 solo album ‘In The Meantime’.