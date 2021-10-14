Foster the People drummer Mark Pontius exits band after over a decade

Foster the People drummer Mark Pontius, who co-founded the Los Angeles indie-pop band in 2009, has announced his departure from the group.

“I’ve struggled with finding the words to begin this announcement so I guess I’ll just rip off the band-aid and say that I’ve decided to leave the band I helped start 11 years ago,” Pontius wrote in a statement shared to the band’s social media on Wednesday (October 13).

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our first record ‘Torches’, I’ve been flooded with memories of our sudden success, achieving all of my career aspirations in a few short years and the beautiful moments spent with my brothers in the band. What a privilege it all was, I’m eternally grateful for all of it.”

Pontius went on to say that since forming the band alongside frontman Mark Foster over a decade ago, his life has “changed in every way”. Those changed included becoming a father, which the drummer says has changed his attitude towards the touring schedule demanded of him.

“I find myself drawn to things closer to home. I’ve seen the world (a couple of times) and I really checked everything off my career bucket list. Now my aspirations are more about hanging out there in nature and watching my child grow up,” Pontius added.

“These last [two] years have been about closing out huge chapters in my life and after a lot of back and forth, I’ve accepted that I’m ready for this one to close as well. I’m saying goodbye and moving on as of today.

“I will miss Mark, Isom and Sean, they are my family forever and I’m sure we will work together again one day. As for me, I’ve got a few ideas for the future but I’m just going to take it one day at a time for now. Thank you to everyone who supported the band over the years, I love you.”

Pontius has performed as part of Foster the People since their inception, appearing on all three of their studio albums – 2011 debut ‘Torches’, 2014 follow-up ‘Supermodel’ and 2017’s ‘Sacred Hearts Club’.