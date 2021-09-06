Founding Cannibal Corpse member calls Kourtney Kardashian a “poser” after she wears band’s shirt

A founding member of death metal band Cannibal Corpse has dubbed Kourtney Kardashian a “poser” after she was spotted wearing a shirt with the band’s album artwork on it.

Kardashian and her boyfriend, blink-182‘s Travis Barker, were spotted on public, with Kardashian wearing a shirt that featured that artwork of Cannibal Corpse’s 1990 debut album ‘Eaten Back to Life’, while Barker opted for a Cramps T-shirt.

Chris Barnes, founding member of Cannibal Corpse and lead vocalist for seven years, retweeted an image of the couple and wrote “posers”.

As reported by Metal Addicts, the image began circulating online after Best Coast‘s Bethany Cosentino posted it, writing “I typically reserve my commentary on Kourtney Kardashian’s pivot to punk to my IRL friends, but then she had to go and wear a Cannibal Corpse shirt and now I simply must open this dialogue up to the public.”

She later wrote, “Someone play Kourtney Kardashian a Cannibal Corpse song and film her reaction challenge.”

I typically reserve my commentary on Kourtney Kardashian’s pivot to punk to my IRL friends, but then she had to go and wear a Cannibal Corpse shirt and now I simply must open this dialogue up to the public pic.twitter.com/uyGyh0ciPN — Best Coast (@BestCoast) September 1, 2021

Someone play Kourtney Kardashian a Cannibal Corpse song and film her reaction challenge — Best Coast (@BestCoast) September 1, 2021

This isn’t the first time members of the Kardashian family specifically have faced criticism related to metal band T-shirts. Metallica‘s James Hetfield previously criticised Kendall and Kylie Jenner for selling unauthorised versions of T-shirts using the band’s name, as well as Pink Floyd, 2Pac, Black Sabbath and more.

“I guess what they were thinking is, ‘We can do whatever we want.’ To me, it’s disrespectful,” Hetfield said.

Barnes served as Cannibal Corpse’s vocalist from their origin in 1988 and left in 1995. He recorded five albums with the band, the last of which was 1994’s ‘The Bleeding’. Since his departure, he has fronted another death metal act, Six Feet Under.