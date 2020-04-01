Fountains Of Wayne member Adam Schlesinger has died from COVID-19

Adam Schlesinger, founding member of rock band Fountains Of Wayne, has passed away from complications related to COVID-19. He was 52 years old.

The news comes from Rolling Stone, who reported that Schlesinger’s lawyer, Josh Grier, confirmed that he had passed following his hospitalisation earlier this week. He was placed on a ventilator and was heavily sedated.

In a statement made by his family around his hospitalisation earlier this week, it was said that “his condition was improving and we are remaining cautiously optimistic.”

A native of New York City, Schlesinger had a lengthy career as a producer, engineer and film songwriter as well as a member of several successful bands.

Aside from his work with Fountains Of Wayne, who are best known for their 2003 mega-hit ‘Stacy’s Mom’, Schlesinger was noted for his work in the film and TV industry. He won three Emmy awards and one Grammy award. Fountains Of Wayne were nominated for two Grammy awards in 2003, including ‘Best New Artist’.

Additionally, Schlesinger earned an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination for his work on 1997’s That Thing You Do!, written, starring and directed by Tom Hanks. Schlesinger worked on the soundtrack for the film and was the artist behind the soundtrack’s lead single and title track which charted all around the world.

Tributes for Schlesinger are flowing in online, including from Kathy Griffin, Jack Antonoff and Diane Warren.

Shit so sorry to hear this. Fuck U Covid, RIP Adam Schlesinger. Love and prayers to his family. Thank U for the songs. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) April 1, 2020

Oh god. Adam Schlesinger was wildly talented. He graciously wrote the theme song to my “KATHY” talk show called “I’ll say it” He was so patient with me as I was recording it in the booth, guiding me at every step. He did the gig as a favor, in a little home studio on a Saturday💔 https://t.co/SpTdcoBIco — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 1, 2020

adam schlesinger took pop music writing to its classiest and most untouchable place. an honor to live at the same time he made his work. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) April 1, 2020

Other artists like John Prine, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien have all been treated for or are suspected to have the virus.