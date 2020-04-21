Fountains of Wayne to reunite, joined by Sharon Van Etten, for coronavirus relief concert

Fountains of Wayne will reunite for their first performance since 2013 as part of the Jersey 4 Jersey livestreamed coronavirus benefit concert on Thursday night (April 23).

For the performance, Sharon Van Etten will join the band on bass and backing vocals.

Fountains of Wayne co-founder, bassist and songwriter Adam Schlesinger died earlier this month as a result of complications after contracting COVID-19.

Advertisement

“Brian, Jody and I are honored to be part of the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit, and grateful that Sharon was able to perform with us,” lead singer Chris Collingwood said in a statement.

“Adam would have been proud that Fountains were helping to raise money for fellow New Jerseyans.”

Van Etten echoed Collingwood’s sentiments, saying, “As a New Jersey native, it means so much to me to participate in the NJPRF charitable event that gives back to this community.”

“Adam was an incredible songwriter and I am truly humbled to join Fountains of Wayne in his honor.”

Jersey 4 Jersey will raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. The event begins at midnight BST on Thursday April 23, via Apple Music and AppleTV apps.

Advertisement

Other artists appearing include Bruce Springsteen, SZA, Bon Jovi and Halsey.

Yesterday, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day paid tribute to Schlesinger by covering ‘That Thing You Do!’, the song Schlesinger wrote for Tom Hanks’ 1996 film of the same name.