Four arrested over foiled terrorist attack on Brussels music venue

Four people have been arrested in connection with a foiled terrorist attack on a Brussels music venue.

According to IQ Mag, three minors and one adult were arrested on Sunday morning (March 4). The adult suspect hailed from Liège, whilst the three minors were from Ninove, Brussels and Charleroi.

The 18-year-old suspect was brought before a judge the next day and charged with “participating in the activities of a terrorist group and preparatory acts with a view to committing a terrorist attack.” The remaining three minors appeared in front of a judge in Dendermonde.

All four met online and reportedly planned the attack on Botanique, a music venue located in Brussels, scheduled for a few weeks ahead. The terrorist group Islamic State was allegedly referred to during their group chats. The police did not find weapons or explosives, however laptops and phones were confiscated for further investigation.

The team behind the Botanique concert hall said it was in contact with security services that weekend (as per The Brussels Times). Its security measures has since been deemed adequate after consulting with the services. The measures have been implemented since the 2015 Paris terror attacks and the 2016 Belgian terror attacks.

Following the attacks, Botanique reinforced its security team and added extra measures such as checking bags. “These measures are evaluated on an ongoing basis,” the venue further noted in a statement, saying that “planned events and concerts can continue according to the current security standards”.

“Every effort will be made to optimally guarantee the safety of the public, the artists and the staff,” they added.