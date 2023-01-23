Four attendees at Juicy Fest Perth hospitalised for heat exhaustion

Four attendees at the Perth edition of Juicy Fest were hospitalised for heat exhaustion, according to reports.

The R&B festival took place at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium last Friday (January 20), with temperatures reaching a peak of 38 degrees celsius within hours of its start time. According to Perth Now, four festivalgoers aged between 20 and 40 were taken to the nearby St John of God Midland hospital, after collapsing from heat exposure between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

A spokesperson for St John confirmed to Perth Now that paramedics had responded to dozens of medical calls throughout the day. The conditions led to more than eight ambulance interventions at Juicy Fest, with an additional five punters being treated by responders at the festival site. Despite the amount of ambulance treatments, WA Police said they hadn’t recorded any significant incidents from the event.

Advertisement

NME has contacted Juicy Fest for comment.

Attendees to Juicy Fest Perth took to social media to comment on the conditions, claiming that organisers had run out of water supply and failed to provide adequate shade. “People [were] literally dropping from heat stroke before even getting inside”, one user wrote, with another requesting that Juicy Fest offer “more shade and water next time”.

While many festivalgoers referenced the temperatures, they were otherwise complimentary of the “well organised” event. “Apart from running [out of] water… [it] was amazing”, one attendee commented, with another adding that they “danced for 5 hours straight despite the heat”. A third user wrote: “Credits to all involved in this tour”.

Juicy Fest Perth was the final edition of the touring festival, which also took to stages in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne between January 13 and January 20. The festival was headlined by Nelly, Ne-Yo and Ja Rule, with additional performances by ​​Bow Wow, Xzibit, Mya, Pretty Ricky, Twista, Chingy and Lloyd.

Last week, footage of Nelly’s set at Juicy Fest Melbourne went viral, after the singer was caught making bizarre expressions during his performance of ‘Over and Over’.