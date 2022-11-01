Fousheé shares new single ‘supernova’, announces upcoming sophomore album ‘softCORE’

Fousheé has released new single ‘supernova’, the second song to be lifted from her just-announced upcoming album, ‘softCore’.

‘supernova’ sees Fousheé size up a potential suitor, singing in distorted, high-pitched vocals atop sparse production by Rob Bisel and Phoelix. “I don’t chase nobody, I just plant my feet”, she sings on the song’s final verse, “And they come to me (no), they run to me.” The single is accompanied by a visualiser directed by Michael Rees. Watch that below.

The single is the latest preview of ‘softCore’, Fousheé’s forthcoming sophomore album, which is set for release on November 18. According to a press statement, the album – which was teased with lead single ‘i’m fine’ in May – is a “punk record in the most pointed sense of the word”.

The singer has also shared the 12-song tracklist for ‘softCore’, with rapper Lil Uzi Vert set to appear on album cut ‘spend the money’. See the full tracklist for Fousheé’s ‘softCore’ below.

Aside from her solo material – which last year included the release of debut album ‘time machine’ – Fousheé has contributed to a slew of releases in recent years. In 2021, she performed her verse on Vince Staples’ ‘Take Me Home’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She later featured on Steve Lacy’s ‘Gemini Rights’ single ‘Sunshine’ in July of this year. Elsewhere, she appeared on King Princess’ 2022 single ‘Little Bother’, which was lifted from the singer’s second album ‘Hold on Baby’.

Fousheé was signed to RCA Records – home to the likes of Brockhampton, Normani and Tems – in 2020, and spoke of her broader musical influences in an interview with NME that same year. “It was a real mix for me growing up – my mum was the drummer in a Jamaican all-female reggae band, so she definitely had a big influence on me”, she said.

The tracklist for Fousheé’s ‘softCore’ is:

1. ‘simmer down’

2. ‘i’m fine’

3. ‘bored’

4. ‘supernova’

5. ‘spend the money’ (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

6. ‘die’

7. ‘simulation’

8. ‘unexplainable’

9. ‘smile’

10. ‘stupid bitch’

11. ‘scream my name’

12. ‘let u back in’