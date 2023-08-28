Fousheé on working with Steve Lacy: “We bounce off of each other a lot”

Fousheé has spoken about her creative relationship with Steve Lacy after their collaboration on the latter’s 2022 single ‘Sunshine’.

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival 2023, where they both performed this weekend, Fousheé said that Lacy – who she also previously supported on tour – gives her “an ear” and that they “bounce off of each other a lot” when it comes to music.

She added: “Beyond music, if I just want to talk about something, I can talk to him about anything and vice versa.

“So that’s what our relationship started as, like a genuine friendship. And we were just talking about what was going on in our lives, and that ended up turning into a song.”

Fousheé continued that, while she feels her strong point is in writing lyrics and melodies, Lacy is a “musical genius” who can play numerous instruments and also create melodies.

“It’s a good ping-pong match, or tennis match where we’re like, ‘Ah, I never would have thought to go there with this melody’. And then I throw something back,” she continued.

“Melodically and friendship-wise, it’s very conversational,” she added.

Asked whether she was thinking about a new project to follow 2022 album ‘softCORE’, she replied: “I’m always thinking about what I wanna express, what I wanna say, because I never wanna be one of those artists that’s just trying to make a hit.”

She went on: “I love hits, I wanna make a hit, but I don’t wanna think about that when I’m writing.”

The singer said overarching themes she’s been thinking about recently have included re-finding roots, foundational relationships and growing as a person.

In a five-star review of Lacy’s Reading set this weekend, NME wrote that the “guitar maestro enters his imperial phase”, adding: “The Compton-born artist’s sunset show is a seriously saucy – and excellent – finale to the weekend.”

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Reading & Leeds 2023.