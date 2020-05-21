Foxes returns with new single ‘Love Not Loving You’

Southampton pop artist Foxes has finally made her return to the scene with the release of her new single ‘Love Not Loving You’.

This is the first song we’ve heard from Foxes – real name Louisa Allen – in four years, following the release of her 2016 album ‘All I Need’.

Watch the official music video below.

“The last few years have been a space of growth and reflection,” Allen said in a press statement.

“I’ve been able to really get real with myself and face things that essentially fucked me up, and reclaim everything. It’s been scary, but really empowering.

“This song is about finally falling in love with myself, about not depending on anyone else for my own happiness, And being able to stand on my own two feet. I hope the message in this song can inspire others to do the same.”

The video was directed by The Mill’s Rauri Cantelo, and shot by Foxes herself using her phone during lockdown. The only other person in the room was her mother, with the rest of her team watching on via video call.

Foxes rose to worldwide fame when she featured on Zedd’s global smash ‘Clarity’ in 2012, which won a Grammy Award for ‘Best Dance Recording’.