Foxing drop the dynamic title track for ‘Draw Down The Moon’ alongside André De Shields-starring video

St. Louis art-rockers Foxing have shared the title track for their forthcoming album ‘Draw Down The Moon’, alongside a cinematic film clip starring Tony-, Emmy- and Grammy-winning multi-hyphenate André De Shields.

The video – directed and edited by the trio of Conor Murphy, Dylan Schnitker and Hayden Molinarolo – was filmed on the set of the recent Shakespeare In The Park production of King Lear, in which De Shields also starred. Take a look at it below:

Musically, ‘Draw Down The Moon’ is a palpably dynamic encapsulation of Foxing’s stylistic evolution, starting off with a showcase of the funky, synth-accented pop-rock they’ve explored in recent times, before progressively veering into a raging post-hardcore jam more aligned with their earlier releases.

It comes as the fifth single from the album of the same name, due for release on August 6 via the band’s own Grand Paradise label (in tandem with Hopeless Records). Thus far, Foxing have also shared ‘Speak With The Dead’, ‘Go Down Together’, ‘Where The Lightning Strikes Twice’ and ‘If I Believed in Love’.

Fans will be able to hear cuts from the new LP live when Foxing embark on a 38-date run of North American tour dates in October, supporting longtime collaborators Manchester Orchestra (with whom they also worked on ‘Draw Down The Moon’).

Catch the full list of tour dates below, and head to Manchester Orchestra’s website to score tickets.

Foxing will also headline their own album release show on Saturday August 14, taking place at The Pageant in their native St. Louis. Tickets to that gig are on sale now from the venue’s website, with the band promising to tattoo a slice of butter cake on frontman Conor Murphy if it sells out.

🔔Attention tattoo artists🔔 We’re going to need someone to tattoo gooey butter cake on Conor if our *concert sells out on August 14th. Looking for any and all interpretations of gooey butter cake for tattoo. *secure that ticket y’allhttps://t.co/W53DX2IwdK — Foxing (@Foxing) July 13, 2021

Manchester Orchestra’s 2021-2022 tour dates, with support from Foxing, are:

OCTOBER

Tuesday 5 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

Wednesday 6 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Friday 8 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House Of Blues

Saturday 9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

Sunday 10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Tuesday 12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Wednesday 13 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Friday 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Saturday 16 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

Monday 18 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

Tuesday 19 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Thursday 21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 16 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Wednesday 17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Thursday 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

Friday 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Thursday 17 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Friday 18 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Saturday 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Monday 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Tuesday 22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

Wednesday 23 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Friday 25 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

Saturday 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Sunday 27 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

MARCH

Tuesday 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Wednesday 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Friday 4 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s BBQ

Saturday 5 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion Theater

Sunday 6 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

Tuesday 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Wednesday 9 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Friday 11 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

Saturday 12 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Sunday 13 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

Tuesday 15 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Wednesday 16 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre