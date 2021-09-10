Fractures drops bubbly new single ‘Raspberries’, announces ‘Summer’ EP

Melbourne multi-hyphenate Fractures – real name Mark Zito – has shared a lively new single titled ‘Raspberries’, featuring dreamy guest vocals from local artist Jade Alice.

Released today (September 10), the new track sees Zito continue to pen striking, effervescent pop jams. Its prismatic soundscape is built around bright, atmospheric synth leads, off-kilter percussion and subtle, yet tasteful strummed guitars. Alice’s saccharine lead vocal carries the track, with Zito’s own warm, honeyed verses playing more of an ancillary role.

Take a listen to ‘Raspberries’ below:

In a press release, Zito explained that work ‘Raspberries’ began in 2020, serving as the catalyst for what would evolve into his new EP ‘Summer’, due for release independently on November 12.

“I’d decided that [the] ‘Summer’ EP would [be] much lighter than my usual output,” he said. “For whatever reason I always envisioned [‘Raspberries’] as having a female feature and a few false starts led me to Jade Alice. Not knowing what will be sent back is always nerve-wracking but this was genuinely the first time where I was blown away.

“I had never imagined anything like what Jade had put down – it was such a unique approach compared to my own melodies and it set the song apart. So with that was a realisation that this song should focus on its strength and let Jade take the wheel. I wanted the song to be bright, fun, simple, and stick in your head. I feel like it does.”

In addition to ‘Raspberries’, the forthcoming ‘Summer’ EP will feature previous singles ‘In Time’ and ‘Forward’, which Zito released in January and July, respectively.

Earlier in the year, Zito teamed up with fellow Melbourne artist Katz for the track ‘Forward’, which appeared on the latter’s EP ‘Only You’ back in August.