Fractures releases serene new single, ‘Velvet’

Melbourne’s musical polymath Fractures is back with another taste of his upcoming EP, new single ‘Velvet’.

“‘Velvet’ was one of my earlier forays into more lush, or warm-sounding sampling,” the producer said via a press statement. “For me, warmth equals sun, sun equals summer, and off I go.”

The track merges glimmering vocals with pulsating melodies, a club-ready number further demonstrating Fractures’ ability to produce serene soundscapes culminating in sparkling pop jams.

“It’s a song about a relationship that’s faltered, ended and we’re in the aftermath,” Fractures continued. “In essence it’s saying it was for the best. Not everything has to last. A no hard feelings type of situation, almost a consolation. That it’s always an uneven process.”

The song, released today (October 21), is the third taste of the artist’s forthcoming EP, ‘Summer’, due out November 12. ‘Velvet’ follows the release of the effervescent pop offering ‘Raspberries’ featuring Jade Alice last month.

Fractures – the moniker of singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Mark Zito – will also feature previous single ‘In Time’ in November’s new release.

Teaming up with fellow Melburnian Katz earlier this year, the pair put out ‘Forward’, which featured on the latter’s ‘Only You’ EP in August.