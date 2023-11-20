Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes share “melancholic bop” ‘Brambles’

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes have released a new song in the form of “melancholic bop” ‘Brambles’.

The mid-paced song is the second single to be taken from the duo’s upcoming fifth album ‘Dark Rainbow’, which will land on January 26 via International Death Cult. It follows the album’s lead single ‘Man Of The Hour’.

‘Brambles’ is a self-reflective track that serves as, in the words of a press release, “a plea for perfect love”. Speaking more about the track, Frank Carter said: “‘Brambles’ is a melancholic bop born from the bramble thorns of love we let grow around us until we are tangled with no method of escaping unscathed.

“Like our neural pathways become stronger and deeper with each unconscious action, the thorns of love hook deeper and the brambles wrap tighter until we are barely recognisable and even our loved ones can no longer comfort us or lead us to safety for fear of being cut and torn themselves. An ode to the passion of love and a warning not to get lost in it when you go looking.”

The music video for ‘Brambles’, meanwhile, sees Carter walking through the woods while being pursued by a yeti-like creature made of grass, who he later ends up in a tussle with.

Check it out below:

Following the release of ‘Dark Rainbow’, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes will head out on their biggest tour to date. February 2024 will see them make their way though the the UK and Europe. They will then head down under to Australia in April for shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Geelong, Brisbane and Sydney. The following month, they will head over to the states for a handful of shows across the US.

UK fans can visit here for tickets, EU fans and Australian fans can visit here for tickets and US fans can visit here for tickets.

You can see the full list of dates below.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes 2024 world tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

6 – The Great Hall, Cardiff, UK

7 – O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

9 – Academy, Manchester, UK

10 – Northumbria Uni Student’s Union, Newcastle, UK

11 – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

13 – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

14 – Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

15 – Roundhouse, London, UK

16 – Roundhouse, London, UK

22 – Metropol, Berlin, DE

23 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, DE

24 – Le Bataclan, Paris, FR

26 – AB Main Hall, Brussels, BE

27 – 013 Poppodium, Tilburg, Netherlands, NL

APRIL

16 – Magnet House, Perth, AUS

18 – The Gov, Adelaide, AUS

19 – 170 Russell, Melbourne, AUS

20 – Barwon Club, Geelong, AUS

23 – Triffid, Brisbane, AUS

24 – Crowbar, Sydney, AUS

MAY

13 – The End, Nashville TN, USA

14 – Subterranean, Chicago IL, USA

17 – Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto, ON,CAN

20 – Foundry, Philadelphia PA, USA

21 – The Gramercy Theatre, New York NY, USA

22 – Atlantis, Washington DC, USA