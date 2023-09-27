Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes announce new album ‘Dark Rainbow’ and world tour

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have announced their new album ‘Dark Rainbow’ and have shared the lead single ‘Man Of The Hour’.

The single’s lyrics: “The rockstar, pornstar, man of the hour / Don’t let him out / Where is he now? /Are you waiting / For who you think I am? / I feel translucent with you, baby / You make me see through” focus on questioning the idea of rock stardom.

Speaking about ‘Man Of The Hour’ in a press release, frontman Frank Carter said: “We talk about how rock and roll will never die, but we never really talk about how maybe the idea of the rock star should die. The whole concept and what it means has always been this glamorised moment, but ultimately when I put that suit on, it didn’t go very well for me.”

He continued: “I’m just witnessing the world change so quickly and I’m still trying to come to terms with who I am and what the authentic version of me is. By giving people what I thought they wanted I think I got further and further away from who I actually am.”

Their upcoming LP ‘Dark Rainbow’ is set for release on January 26 via International Death Cult. Pre-order the album here.

Speaking of the creation of the album in a press release, guitarist Dean Richardson said: “Normally we don’t look backwards when making a record, but this has been looking to reach us for a long time. Some songs are old ideas reworked, fresh eyes on something that didn’t quite fit on their other records. Some of these songs were lost along the way because basically we didn’t really give them the space.”

The frontman also revealed that this will be the most authentic album he’s ever made, stemming from the band doing the work, and really getting to know themselves and each other. “We’ve lived a lot of life together,” he said. “A lot has rested on our shoulders. In a creative sense that’s a beautiful thing.”

‘Dark Rainbow’ track list is:

1. ‘Money’

2. ‘Man of the Hour’

3. ‘Can I Take You Home’

4. ‘American Spirit’

5. ‘Happier Days’

6. ‘Brambles’

7. ‘Queen of Hearts’

8. ‘Sun Bright Golden Happening’

9. ‘Superstar’

10.’Self Love’

11. ‘A Dark Rainbow’

The band have also announced a world tour set for 2024. It will be their biggest tour to date. February 2024 will see them make their way though the the UK and Europe. They will then head down under to Australia in April for shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Geelong, Brisbane and Sydney. The following month, they will head over to the states for a handful of shows across the US.

Fans in UK and EU can now pre-order the album for access to ticket pre-sales. General sale will take place on Friday, October 6 at 10am local time. UK fans can visit here for tickets, EU fans and Australian fans can visit here for tickets and US fans can visit here for tickets. Check out the full list of dates below.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes 2024 world tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

6 – The Great Hall, Cardiff, UK

7 – O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

9 – Academy, Manchester, UK

10 – Northumbria Uni Student’s Union, Newcastle, UK

11 – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

13 – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

14 – Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

15 – Roundhouse, London, UK

16 – Roundhouse, London, UK

22 – Metropol, Berlin, DE

23 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, DE

24 – Le Bataclan, Paris, FR

26 – AB Main Hall, Brussels, BE

27 – 013 Poppodium, Tilburg, Netherlands, NL

APRIL

16 – Magnet House, Perth, AUS

18 – The Gov, Adelaide, AUS

19 – 170 Russell, Melbourne, AUS

20 – Barwon Club, Geelong, AUS

23 – Triffid, Brisbane, AUS

24 – Crowbar, Sydney, AUS

MAY

13 – The End, Nashville TN, USA

14 – Subterranean, Chicago IL, USA

17 – Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto, ON,CAN

20 – Foundry, Philadelphia PA, USA

21 – The Gramercy Theatre, New York NY, USA

22 – Atlantis, Washington DC, USA

‘Dark Rainbow’ follows their 2021 LP ‘Sticky‘. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “Where the band’s previous albums explored mental health and toxic masculinity, this one is a pressure release: loose and spontaneous,” and added: “This kind of bug-eyed bish-bash-bosh is exactly what we need from Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes right now. Great records inevitably come out of shit times, and this is one of them.”