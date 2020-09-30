Frank Ocean encourages fans to vote in new website initiative

Frank Ocean has updated his website, blonded.co, with a new voter registration initiative.

Earlier today (September 30), Ocean encouraged fans on Instagram to visit his webpage to ensure they are registered to vote in the United States. The post arrived just as the first round of US presidential debates began to conclude.

“Debates are on. It all feels fake. The problem’s that it’s not,” Ocean shared in an Instagram story.

Advertisement

“Donald is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race so some say. Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates. If you’re not registered swipe up to blonded.co the form just takes 2 minutes to fill out. Goodnight.”

Ocean joins a swathe of American artists encouraging fans to vote. Yesterday (September 29), Tyler, the Creator implored people to “go to them polls and cast a fucking vote” in November.

“I know I’m the last person y’all should ever take advice from, but I’m reiterating what everyone else is saying,” Tyler said in his self-filmed video message. “Please, please, if you are young and your fucking back don’t hurt, go to them polls and cast a fucking vote.”

On September 23, which marked National Voter Registration Day in the US, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Charli XCX and other celebrities also took to social media to urge their fans to vote.