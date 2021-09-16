Frank Ocean is reportedly “shopping” his new album to record labels

Frank Ocean has reportedly been playing his new album to record labels as he continues to prepare his next full-length release.

The follow-up to the artist’s 2016 album ‘Blonde’ has been the subject of speculation for some time, with a series of stand-alone singles and guest collaborations accounting for Ocean’s only musical output since.

While Ocean reportedly signed a deal with Warner Chappell Music publishing back in December 2019, he has remained an independent artist since he left Def Jam following the release of ‘Endless’ a day before he self-released ‘Blonde’ in August 2016.

According to a new report from HITS Daily Double, however, Ocean is now “shopping” his new album to labels.

The report claims that the artist is being represented in these talks by attorney Laurie Soriano of King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, who has “reportedly been taking meetings and playing the music for execs as [Ocean] plans his return”.

Ocean has previously spoken about his distrust of major record labels, telling Gayletter in 2019: “Well, fucking with major music companies, you’re going to be… deflowered. Anytime you get into the business side of the arts, there has to be some degree of objectification or commodification that you’re comfortable with, of yourself and of your work.

“A lot of people I talk to about careers in the music industry, their ideas of success have to do with nostalgia. They have to do with tropes of success, things they’ve been shown over the years that represent what a successful career is. I think that helps you become prey, because somebody can manipulate you with those things.”

Ocean’s last official music release was the double A-side single ‘Dear April’ and ‘Cayendo’ back in April 2020. He is set to headline Coachella in 2023.

Earlier this week Ocean attended the Met Gala in New York with a neon green robot baby. The animatronic infant was dressed in an outfit designed by Homer, Ocean’s “independent American luxury company”.