Frank Turner announces Australian solo headline shows

Frank Turner has announced a trio of Australian headline shows – which he’ll perform solo – to coincide with his upcoming Byron Bay Bluesfest appearance and tour supporting Counting Crows.

Turner will kick off the shows at Darwin’s Railway Club on March 31, with a gig at Altar in Hobart following on April 2. He’ll close out the brief solo jaunt on April 10 at the Hamilton Station Hotel in Newcastle. Tickets for all three shows are on sale now – find them here.

In addition to his own, Turner will join Counting Crows on all eight of the band’s Australian and New Zealand shows in March and April. That tour will kick off in Christchurch on March 23, followed by shows in Auckland, Wellington, Adelaide and Melbourne, before it wraps up with a pair of gigs at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre. Find remaining tickets here.

Turner will also perform as part of this year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest line-up, having been included in the festival’s fifth artist announcement earlier this month. This year’s edition of Bluesfest will run from April 6 to 10 at Byron Events Farm, and will also feature the likes of The Doobie Brothers, Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, Jason Isbell, Beck, Lucinda Williams, Gang of Youths and Tash Sultana.

Turner last toured Australia in 2018. Since then, he’s released two studio albums: 2019’s ‘No Man’s Land’ – a concept album about various women throughout history – along with last year’s ‘FTHC’.

The latter album saw Turner confront themes like the death of his friend – Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison – on ‘A Wave Across a Bay’, examine his new relationship with his trans parent on ‘Miranda’, and collaborate with Biffy Clyro‘s Simon Neil on ‘The Resurrectionists’. In the UK, the album scored Turner his first-ever number one album.

Frank Turner’s 2023 Australian solo headline dates are:

MARCH

Friday 31 – Darwin, Railway Club

APRIL

Sunday 2 – Hobart, Altar

Monday 10 – Newcastle, Hamilton Station Hotel