Frank Turner announces new album ‘FTHC’ and shares single ‘Haven’t Been Doing So Well’

Frank Turner has announced his new solo album ‘FTHC’ – you can listen to his latest single ‘Haven’t Been Doing So Well’ below.

The new LP will be the follow-up to 2019’s ‘No Man’s Land’, and is set for release on February 11 via Xtra Mile Recordings / Polydor.

Recorded at Abbey Recording Studios just outside Oxford and produced/mixed by Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Muse, Biffy Clyro), the record includes the previously released single ‘The Gathering’, which features Muse drummer Dom Howard and Jason Isbell.

Turner has previewed ‘FTHC’ today (September 16) with its latest single ‘Haven’t Been Doing So Well’.

“It’s exciting to finally get the new music I’ve been working on out into the world after the last miserable 18 months,” Turner said in a statement.

“It’s been a difficult time for a lot of people and their mental health, myself included, and discussing that openly is important to me, so this is a song about anxiety and the struggles that come with that.”

Turner has also announced details of Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls’ ‘The Never Ending Tour of Everywhere 2022’, with Pet Needs and Truckstop Honeymoon set to support. Snuff will also be special guests at Turner’s tour-ending Brixton show on February 27.

Tickets for the gigs go on general sale on September 24 from here, and you can check out the dates below.

January 2022

18 – Corn Exchange, Ipswich

19 – UEA, Norwich

21 – Junction, Cambridge

22 – Gliderdrome, Boston

23 – City Hall, Hull

25 – City Hall, Newcastle

26 – The Liquid Room, Edinburgh

28 – Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

30 – SWG3, Glasgow

February 2022

1 – University, Leeds

2 – Tivoli, Buckley

4 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

5 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

6 – Academy, Manchester

8 – Tramshed, Cardiff

9 – HMV Empire, Coventry

11 – Rock City, Nottingham

12 – O2 Academy, Leicester

13 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

14 – Sin City, Swansea

16 – O2 Academy, Bristol

18 – The Forum, Bath

19 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

20 – Dome, Brighton

22 – University, Exeter

23 – The Hexagon, Reading

25 – O2 Academy, Oxford

26 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

27 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Back in June, Turner was handed the Music Venue Trust’s award for Outstanding Achievement for Grassroots Music Venues.