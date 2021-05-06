Frank Turner shares ‘The Gathering’ featuring Jason Isbell and Muse’s Dom Howard

Frank Turner has released a new track called ‘The Gathering’ featuring Muse drummer Dom Howard and Jason Isbell – listen below.

The stomping collaborative single marks Turner’s first material in almost two years, following on from his 2019 album ‘No Man’s Land’.

Guest musicians Howard and Isbell tracked their parts for the song remotely from the US, with Turner enlisting Rich Costey (who helmed 2013’s ‘Tape Deck Heart’) as producer.

“It’s a song about what we’ve been missing, that sense of coming together, and how ready I am to get back to it,” the singer-songwriter said of ‘The Gathering’, which anticipates the return of live music post-COVID.

“The last year has been incredibly difficult and frustrating for everyone, not least the people who work and revel in live music.”

Turner went on to say that the song deals with changes in his life and “identity”, adding: “I am the guy who tours, this is who I’ve been since I was sixteen. This is the longest period of time I’ve slept in the same bed continuously since I was seven.”

It’s also been announced that Turner will finally head back out on the road in the UK for a series of outdoor ‘Gathering’ shows. Tickets go on sale at 10am BST tomorrow (May 7) – buy yours here.

The run of dates, which take place between June and September, will “either be socially distanced or full capacity” depending on government coronavirus restrictions at that time.

Having previously joined forces with the Music Venue Trust in support of its ‘Save Our Venues’ campaign, Turner said “it’s important to get back to the basics – playing live music to entertain a crowd”.

Frank Turner will play:

JUNE

19 – Bideford, The Big Sheep*

20 – Bideford, The Big Sheep*

26 – Frome, Cheese & Grain*

27 – Frome, Cheese & Grain*



JULY

8 – Liverpool Top Rope Brewery* – competition winners only

17 – Gloucester Guildhall*

18 – Gloucester Guildhall*

AUGUST

21 – Manchester Urmston Sports Club (full band show)



SEPTEMBER

3 – Hull, Zebedees Yard*

*duo shows with Matt Nasir

Turner paused his series of lockdown live-streamed shows back in February after raising £250,000 for grassroots venues in need of funding.

He also revealed at the time that he’d begun “working on a new album”, explaining: “I’m planning for how to move forward as and when lockdown eases up here in the UK.”