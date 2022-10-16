Frank Turner’s touring band The Sleeping Souls release first single ‘Liar Lover’

The Sleeping Souls — Frank Turner‘s touring band — have debuted their first single, titled ‘Liar Lover’.

The four-piece outfit released the track on Friday (October 14), featuring Turner’s guitar technician Cahir O’Doherty on vocals. It’s a tender acoustic cut that captures a soft rock sound, with lyrics that reflect on a relationship breakdown.

“We lie to ourselves and each other as easy as drawing breath,” the band commented in a statement. “Every lover lies. Liar Lover is about that moment in the breakdown of a relationship when you accept that there’s no repair: only ownership of your own part in its failure.”

Give ‘Liar Lover’ a listen below.

The cut was released via Xtra Mile Recordings and comes as the first single from an as-yet-untitled album. The band haven’t provided a release date or tracklist for the record, though it is expected to arrive in 2023.

The Sleeping Souls have long been a staple accompaniment for Frank Turner, as both his touring and recording band. They’ve made six albums with Turner, including his latest release ‘FTHC’.

‘FTHC’ arrived in February this year, previewed by singles ‘Non Serviam’, ‘Miranda’, ‘A Wave Across A Bay’, ‘The Gathering’, ‘Haven’t Been Doing So Well’ and ‘The Resurrectionists’, featuring Biffy Clyro‘s Simon Neil. The record scored Turner his first-ever UK Number One album, with the singer saying: “It’s not a thing I ever thought would happen to me.”

Earlier this year, Turner and The Sleeping Souls headed to the US to complete 50 shows in 50 days — each in a different state. He became the third artist (and first non-American) to achieve the feat, telling NME: “Obviously there’s a degree of bravado in this and a lot of the way that I tour.”

“I like to think that I’m self-aware enough to realise that it doesn’t really matter on some levels. I could quite easily have not have done this, and the world would keep turning on its axis. At the same time, it does feel pretty cool. It’s an achievement that’s quite rare and I am quite proud of that.”