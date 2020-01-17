Frankie Cosmos have announced details for their upcoming Australia tour in support of their fourth studio album, ‘Close It Quietly’.

The New York City-based band will play five shows across Oz, including Meadow Music Festival in Bambra, Victoria on March 28. The indie-rock quartet led by Greta Kline will begin their tour on March 26 in Fremantle before hitting up Melbourne and Sydney. The five-date tour will conclude at Brisbane’s Foundry on April 2.

Frankie Cosmos will also head to New Zealand to play two shows in Auckland and Wellington. Tickets are on sale now, cop yours here. See the tour announcement below:

Frankie Cosmos also announced that they will be selling exclusive merchandise designed by keyboardist Lauren Martin at their Australian tour stops to raise money for bushfire-related charities and organisations. You can pre-order the shirt online as well. Check out the design below:

Frankie Cosmos’ previous outing Down Under was almost three years ago, when they made their Australian debut. They toured in support of their sophomore album ‘Next Thing’, which was released in 2016. The band was originally a solo project by Kline before it expanded into a four-piece outfit featuring Martin, Luke Pyenson (drums), and Alex Bailey (bass).

Frankie Cosmos’ Australian 2020 tour dates are:

Fremantle, The Aardvark (March 26)

Bambra, Meadow Music Festival (28)

Melbourne, Howler (29)

Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel (31)

Brisbane, The Foundry (April 2)