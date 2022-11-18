Frankie’s Pizza in Sydney to close next month ahead of demolition

Sydney live music establishment Frankie’s Pizza has announced that it will hold last drinks next month before the venue closes its doors ahead of its impending demolition in early 2023.

In May of last year, it was announced that the venue would be demolished to make way for a new metro line in the city, requiring the construction of a new station where Frankie’s is located.

“We are taking this opportunity to push all of our energy and resources into making more memories with our beloved Sydney, its people and its visitors, while we still can,” venue owners commented at the time.

Now, a year and a half later, despite efforts from the community to halt the demolition, owners have detailed what they’re describing as the “final campaign” – a series of events early next month leading up to its final night of trading, on December 11, the venue’s 10th birthday.

“We thought this venue would outlive us. We’ve seen trends come and go and steadfastly stood for RocknRoll through it all,” venue operators said in a statement shared to social media yesterday (November 17).

“This conviction has been rewarded with a loyal following, and steady flow of new heads eager to join the ranks and jump on the crazy train. We’re busier than ever, we are a drunken Goliath operating at peak performance! But despite all of this, it’s time to go to Hell!” they continued.

“It’s time to leave our legions, farewell our four walls, and finish at our most fucking fearsome. With the unstoppable momentum of Sydney City’s ‘infrastructure evolution’ set to demolish Hunter Street in early 2023, we have decided on a date to depart. December 11, the night of Frankie’s 10th Birthday, will be our final night. In lead to this, we’ve programmed a period we can be proud to depart on. All killer, and lots of lip filler.”

Events at Frankie’s planned for next month ahead of the venue closing include gigs by Psycroptic, Wolfmother and the venue’s own Frankie’s World Famous House Band. See the itinerary and read the statement from Frankie’s below:

Last year, when the impending demolition of Frankie’s was first revealed, then-NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance remarked that the venue’s owners and staff would be compensated, and assisted in relocation.

Nevertheless, the news prompted a strong backlash from the city’s live music community, including a petition being launched to help save the iconic venue that garnered just under 5,000 signatures.