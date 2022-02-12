Fred again.. and India Jordan team up on ‘Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)’

Fred again.. and India Jordan have teamed up on a brand new track – check out ‘Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)’ below.

The new track follows Fred again…’s two albums from 2021 – April debut ‘Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020)’ and November’s follow-up ‘Actual Life 2 (February 2 – October 15 2021)’ – while Jordan released new EP ‘Watch Out!’ last spring.

“The track started as a couple of stems from some old loops I had that I sent to Fred, last year – then I eventually went over to his a couple of times in December and we made the track together, accompanied by some lovely walks down the River Thames and lots of cups o’ tea,” Jordan said of the process of creating the track. “It was great to work with him, had lots of fun!”

Advertisement

Fred again.. added: “It was such an effortless joy working with India on this. We made it in like three sessions and finished it on the rooftop where I live. It was sick that like while we were working on it India could go and road test it and we ended up evolving the tune based on the reaction.

“We both wanted to make something that just honoured the feeling of hearing ‘u don’t want 2…..admit that it hurts you’ in a rave. That line really resonated with us.”

Both Fred again.. and India Jordan are shortlisted for Best Producer at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which takes place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on March 2.

The evening will be co-hosted by comedian, actor and writer Daisy May Cooper and grime trailblazer and radio host Lady Leshurr, alongside huge live performances from Sam Fender, Griff, Rina Sawayama and the recently revealed BERWYN and Chvrches featuring special guest Robert Smith of The Cure. Halsey will also be in attendance on the night to pick up this year’s Innovation Award.

Sam Fender, Little Simz, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Billie Eilish, Rina Sawayama and CHVRCHES are among those leading the nominations with multiple nods each, while the likes of Lana Del Rey, Self Esteem, Ghetts, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Bring Me The Horizon, IDLES and Megan The Stallion are up for the some of the biggest gongs on the night.

Advertisement

Check back in the coming weeks for more news on winners, performers and more at the NME Awards 2022. Visit here for tickets.