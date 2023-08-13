Fred Again.. and Obongjayar team up on touching new single ‘adore u’

Fred Again.. has teamed up with Obongjayar on new single ‘adore u’ – listen to it below.

The track’s official release was first teased last week after DJ and producer Fred Again.. shared a video to Instagram of him playing keyboard on the track, while Nigerian-born, London-based Obongjayar sang vocals.

“Finally got to sit in the room and hear this beautiful man sing these words right there. And it really felt magical. What a fuckin guy man,” Fred Again.. wrote.

The track was then released this week as a tribute to his younger sister, which features lyrics from Obongjayar’s 2022 debut album, ‘Some Nights I Dream Of Doors’ – originally written for Obongjayar’s younger brother.

Check it out below.

“This is the first song of a whole new world to me,” Fred Again.. wrote on Instagram. “One that I can’t wait to show you more of. Very very much. Actually VERY much, Very FUCKING much. Oo that one was weird.”

He went on: “OB made this song for his lil brother. I made it for my lil sister without knowing this. So to me its for siblings, in any way that manifests.

In Obongjayar’s own Instagram post, he shared that Fred Again..’s version of his song “exposes the celebration of love that it carries within it, and the joy of that love”.

He added: “This one is you, this one is for your family, this one is for your lovers, this one is for your friends.”

“You’re so much better at everything / And I sink lower in my chair,” Obongjayar sings on the opening verse, adding in the buoyant chorus: “I came first, but you’re ahead / ahead beyond your years.”

The pair performed the track live for the first time at a show in Chicago last weekend, while Fred Again.. performed the track solo at Glastonbury in June.

Back in June, Fred Again.. announced a run of shows in the UK and EU taking place in September, including four consecutive nights at London’s Alexandra Palace.

His latest album, ‘Secret Life’, released in collaboration with Brian Eno, came out in May. In a three-star review of the LP, NME shared: “‘Secret Life’ sees [Fred Again..] handbrake turn once again into ambient haze, assisted by the man who made it all happen for him. This surprise album – despite its frequent beauty – works best as a puzzle piece rather than a standout record in its own right.”

Elsewhere, the artist recently worked on Romy’s debut solo album ‘Mid Air’, serving as a producer for the xx member on new track ‘Loveher’.