Fred Again.. brings Angie McMahon out to sing ‘Angie (I’ve Been Lost)’ in Melbourne

Fred Again.. is currently on a sold-out arena tour of Australia, and last night (March 5) he brought out none other than Angie McMahon to sing ‘Angie (I’ve Been Lost)’ at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

The British producer/DJ’s arena tour swiftly sold out upon being announced just last week – the day after he performed to a sold-out Sydney Opera House, another gig that was announced at the eleventh hour.

Yesterday, at his second night at the Rod Laver Arena, he invited Angie McMahon out to sing ‘Angie (I’ve Been Lost)’, which is named for the singer-songwriter and samples her 2019 single ‘Pasta’.

McMahon is one of Fred Again..’s “favourite singers ever”, he wrote in an Instagram Story today. “That’s the most people I’ve heard singing my chorus back at me,” McMahon wrote in a Story of her own.

McMahon revealed to NME last year that when Fred Again.. asked her if he could sample ‘Pasta’, she had no idea who he was: “I listened to it once and was like ‘Yeah, whatever’.”

Since learning of Fred Again.. and “[getting] way more into dance music”, McMahon has become grateful for the sample, which she said has given ‘Pasta’ “new life”. She said: “It feels like a beautiful sequel to something I don’t have to worry about. The thing that’s special about it is people from all over are connecting with it. I’m not making music for Berlin dance festivals… and then 7,000 people hear it and I get a video of them singing along. It’s a special thing to know it’s spreading joy.”

Fred Again.. continues his arena tour today with a final show at Rod Laver Arena, before heading to the Gold Coast on March 9 for a pop-up at an as-yet-undisclosed location. He’ll then fly to Sydney to play three shows at the Qudos Bank Arena on March 12, 13 and 14. All shows will feature special guests Joy (Anonymous). The entire run is sold out – over a million fans attempted to snap up 100,000 tickets, which were gone in a matter of hours – though you can get on waitlists here.

McMahon isn’t the first Aussie artist Fred Again.. has linked up with while he’s in the country. Before his Melbourne arena shows, he performed a secret show b2b with Skin On Skin at Timber Yard.

Angie McMahon, on the other hand, will soon be embarking on a world tour in support of ‘Light, Dark, Light Again’, her second album and one of NME’s best Australian albums of 2023. She’ll kick off her US tour next Monday, play Australia and New Zealand in May, and then the UK and Europe in June and July. She’ll also perform at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan in July.