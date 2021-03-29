Fred again.. announces debut solo album ‘Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020)’

Fred again.. has announced his debut solo album ‘Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020)’.

The London-based artist and producer, who won the esteemed Producer of the Year award at the 2020 BRITs, is set to release the record on April 16 via again.. Records.

‘Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020)’ includes the recently released ‘Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)’, which features vocals by Marea Stamper (aka The Blessed Madonna).

Advertisement

The record also features a number of songs that have been built around a host of vocal and audio samples collected by Fred in recent years in a bid to seek out “musical moments in the everyday ephemera of life”.

The result is ‘Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020)’ – the tracklist for which you can see below.

1. ‘April 14th 2020’

2. ‘Kyle (I Found You)’

3. ‘Dermot (See Yourself In My Eyes)’

4. ‘Yasminah (See Your Face Again)’

5. ‘Hackney’ (Interlude)

6. ‘Julia (Deep Diving)’

7. ‘Adam’ (Interlude)

8. ‘Me (Heavy)’

9. ‘Big Hen (Steal My Joy)’

10. ‘Marnie (Wish I Had U)’

11. ‘Sabrina (I Am A Party)’

12. ‘Lydia (Please Make It Better)’

13. ‘Carlos (Make It Thru)’

14. ‘Angie’ (Interlude)

15. ‘Angie (I’ve Been Lost)’

16. ‘December 17th 2020’

17. ‘Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)’ [BONUS TRACK]

Fred again.. has previously worked with Headie One (their collaborative mixtape ‘Gang’ was released in April 2020), FKA twigs (‘Don’t Judge Me’) and The xx‘s Romy.

The artist and producer featured in the NME 100 earlier this year, with our verdict stating: “While that BRIT Award [for producer of the year] ostensibly recognised his chart-topping exploits (he co-wrote George Ezra’s 4x platinum hit ‘Shotgun’, for instance), it’s his ace team-ups with the likes of FKA twigs, Stormzy and the aforementioned Headie One which should demand your attention if they haven’t already dominated your playlists.

Advertisement

“The Londoner has also recently branched out into releasing his own solo material – you may be hard-pressed to not find Fred again..’s fingerprints all over your favourite tunes in 2021.”