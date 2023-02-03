Fred Again.. secret show in Melbourne tonight sells out in 30 seconds

A secret Fred Again.. show in Melbourne, scheduled for tonight (February 3), sold-out just 30 seconds after the DJ announced it earlier today.

Fred Again… announced the pop-up show on his Instagram Story this morning, directing fans to purchase tickets for “a secret rave”. Prior to selling out within seconds, Fred Again.. had sent a text message to fans on the waitlist for his separate, sold-out show at The Forum (which he played on Wednesday February 1) to give them first access.

“I [really] wanted to try [and] do something for people who couldn’t come to the show on Wednesday,” Fred Again.. wrote on Instagram. “So anyone who was on the waitlist for that will have received a text message for tickets for a rave [tonight].” The link for access was made available at 11am, with tickets selling out less than a minute after that.

Advertisement

The venue of the pop-up show is unknown. Those with tickets will receive a notification revealing its location at 7pm. Last month, Fred Again.. was joined at another pop-up show at London’s Troxy venue by Skrillex and Four Tet. That event was one of three surprise London gigs hosted by the trio, having previously played last-minute shows at Brixton Electric and the Electric Ballroom.

At the Electric Ballroom pop-up show, Fred Again.. and Skrillex played their recent single ‘Rumble’, which also features British rapper Flowdan. ‘Rumble’ is expected to appear on Skrillex’s forthcoming double album, as well as the Trippie Redd and PinkPantheress– assisted single ‘Way Back’.

Fred Again.. is in Australia ahead of his appearance at this year’s Laneway festival, where he’ll take to the stage alongside headliners Haim, Joji and Phoebe Bridgers. Additional Laneway performers also playing sideshows include Knucks, 100 Gecs, Girl In Red, Slowthai and Turnstile, among many others.

Following tonight’s show, Fred Again.. will perform at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday February 7.