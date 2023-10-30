Fredo reportedly arrested in Dubai for cannabis possession

Fredo has reportedly been arrested in Dubai over possession of cannabis.

The UK rapper, real name Marvin Bailey, is seemingly being held in a Dubai jail after he was caught with cannabis while on holiday, according to reports.

Per The Sun, Fredo is believed to have been held in jail since September, and has already been to court over the alleged offence.

Advertisement

Dubai has a zero tolerance approach to drug offences, meaning the rapper could risk facing up to three years in prison.

Despite reports that Fredo has allegedly been detained, a post shared to the artist’s Instagram on October 20 announced the release of his new single ‘Girls’ with the comments turned off.

In April this year, the rapper was reportedly handed a three-year driving ban after being over the legal limit while driving his Range Rover in North London.

In June, he was also stopped at Heathrow airport and handcuffed after returning from Barbados. He was taken into custody but was later released without charge.

A Foreign Office spokesperson told The Sun that they are “supporting a British man who is detained in the UAE and are in contact with the local authorities”.

Advertisement

NME has reached out to Fredo’s representatives for comment.

In June this year, Fredo featured on Stormzy’s new track ‘Toxic Trait’ produced by Dave. Fredo’s last album, ‘Unfinished Business’, came out in August.