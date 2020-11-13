Freesouls drop new track ‘Time Off’ with Huskii, announce debut album

Off the back of their breakout single ‘Living Legend’, Sydney hip-hop pair Freesouls are back with a new track, ‘Time Off’.

The song sees the duo link up with fellow Sydney rapper Huskii, with production helmed by MRVLS.

Freesouls have also announced the forthcoming release of their debut album ‘DRILLSOUL’, a 12-track offering marked for release in early 2021 via music label 1LANE.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Time Off’ below:

“We have been putting everything into our music and our exploration of sound,” said Freesouls in a press release.

“We want to create something that leaves a lasting legacy and we can be proud of for a long time.

“‘Time Off’ is a track we are really proud of and it’s a culmination of where our music has been and where it is going,” Freesouls said. “It’s been a hectic year.’

To celebrate the release of ‘Time Off’, Freesouls will be playing a hometown show at Oxford Arts Factory on Sunday November 15.

Advertisement

In an interview with FBI Radio back in 2018, Freesouls described their mantra and how it helps shape their music, saying, “Freesouls is not just music, it is a mind state you live in and a way of life, so no matter what we will always continue to progress through this journey of life.”