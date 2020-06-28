Freesouls release new single ‘Living Legend’

Fast-rising hip-hop collective Freesouls have dropped their first new music of 2020, sharing latest single ‘Living Legend’ on Friday (June 26).

“Living Legend is a special release for us as it’s an ode to those who have shared this journey with us from the beginning,” commented the South Western Sydney-based group in a press statement.

“Our family and day 1’s have been our biggest support.”

Despite several lineup changes since their formation in 2017, Freesouls have been consistent with releasing music, putting out several singles since 2018 including debut single ‘Voodoo Child’, ‘Miss U’, ‘Black Thoughts’, ‘Money Talk’ and ’15 Minutes’. Their as-yet-unnamed debut EP is slated for release later this year.

In an interview with FBI Radio back in 2018, Freesouls described their mantra and how it helps shape their music, saying, “Freesouls is not just music, it is a mind state you live in and a way of life, so no matter what we will always continue to progress through this journey of life.”

“Freesouls are a group in love with their art,” Friday’s press statement said, “and it’s hard to not get excited about the trajectory they are on.”

‘Living Legend’ from Freesouls is available to stream/download now.