French Montana shares energetic new video for ‘FWMGAB’

French Montana has released a music video for his new single ‘FWMGAB’ which arrived on Friday (June 11).

The new track – which stands for ‘Fuck With Me Get a Bag’ – samples Jerry Rivera’s ‘Amores Como El Nuestro’, which pop fans may recognise from Shakira and Wyclef Jean‘s 2006 hit single ‘Hips Don’t Lie’.

The clip sees French rapping in various New York locations – including, at one point, on the very top of the Statue of Liberty. “Rocks Dame Dash-ing, neck breakdancing/ Blue mist hookah, snipe gang super,” he raps on the track. “Fuck with me get a bag/ Bitch don’t block your blessings.”

The record was created alongside Sean Love Combs (AKA Diddy). Watch the video below.

Earlier this year (April 16), the rapper was confirmed as a guest artist on a postumous DMX song, ‘Been To War’, alongside Swizz Beatz.

DMX – real name Earl Simmons – was hospitalised following a heart attack as a result of reported overdose on April 3, where he had remained in intensive care.

Swizz Beatz delivered an emotional tribute on social media, saying “(DMX) was the biggest because he prayed for everybody else, more than he did himself.”

“My brother would take care of everybody before he would took care of himself,” Swizz Beatz went on to say.

“I’ve never seen a human like him – the closest thing to a prophet… there’s only one DMX.”