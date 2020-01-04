French Montana trolls 50 Cent with alleged photo of him kissing Eminem

The feud between French Montana and 50 Cent shows no sign of slowing down as the ‘Writing on the Wall’ rapper has shared a photograph designed to damage 50’s credibility.

After trading jabs on social media last month, the two exchanged more shots this week.

The Power mogul claimed that French took out a 60-month loan on his recently-purchased Bugatti. “I just got the papers don’t ever in ya life play with me🤔he got a fucking 60 month loan on a 08 🤦‍♂️,” he wrote on Instagram. “n***a it will be 2025 when you out that car.”

French has since responded with a few jabs but took things a step further yesterday (December 3) when he shared an alleged photograph of 50 seemingly kissing longtime friend and mentor Eminem on the lips.

“BACK TO BACK AGAINNNNN WHOS THAT 59 😂,” French said in the picture’s caption. “COULDNT EVEN GET A BUGGATTI AFTER THAT DINOSAUR 😂 look at my dawg Kay slay face lol,” he added, referring to New York DJ Kay Slay who is seen on the left in the photograph.

See French’s post below:

Back in October, 50 Cent revealed he was working on a new track with Eminem.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the G-Unit head honcho confirmed he was working on a song for Slim Shady’s next LP. “I got another record from Em he sent for his new album,” he said.

Meanwhile, Christmas came early for 50 Cent‘s son, Sire Jackson, after the rapper rented out an entire Toys ‘R’ Us store just for him.

According to E! News, the G-Unit rapper spent $100,000 to shut the store down for two hours so that his and ex Daphne Joy’s son could get anything he wanted.