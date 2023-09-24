French rapper MHD sentenced to 12 years for murder

French rapper MHD has been handed a 12-year jail sentence for murder.
The 29-year-old, whose real name is Mohamed Sylla, was found guilty by a court in Paris for his involvement in the gang-related killing of Loic K in the capital in 2018.
Five of MHD’s co-defendants were also given prison terms ranging between 10 and 18 years. Another three were also acquitted.
According to BBC News, Loic K was knocked down by MHD’s Mercedes, then beaten and stabbed to death by a crowd of about 12 people. Previously, the incident was reported as a fight between rival gangs from the 10th and 19th arrondissements.
The rapper pleaded not guilty to the charges and told the court in Paris via AFP: “From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence in this case and I will continue to maintain my innocence.”
The court heard that he denied being at the scene, arguing that the case against him was based on rumours.
But a local resident filmed the attack from his window and the Mercedes was identified as belonging to the rapper.
Other witnesses also identified him by his haircut and a Puma jumper.
The rapper was first arrested and imprisoned over the incident in January 2019.
He was then released in the summer of 2020 after a year and a half in custody as the investigation continued, and released a new album.
MHD is one of the most successful rappers in France with his self-titled 2016 debut and follow up ’19’, released in 2017, both reaching Top 3 positions in the country.