Frenzal Rhomb announce national tour in support of ‘The Cup Of Pestilence’

Frenzal Rhomb have announced a national tour in support of their just-released 10th album, ‘The Cup Of Pestilence’, covering 14 cities across May, June and July.

The run will kick off in Melbourne on Friday May 19, followed by a gig in Adelaide the next day (May 20). June will see the band travel through Queensland (after playing in Gosford on Friday June 2), with headline shows in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Townsville and Cairns following their Spring Loaded festival set in Sandstone Point.

From there, Frenzal Rhomb will play two shows in WA – hitting Perth and Scarborough on Friday July 7 and Saturday 8, respectively – then one in Canberra (on Friday July 21) and two in Sydney (on Saturday July 22 in the city, then Friday 28 in Miranda), before wrapping up in Hobart on Saturday July 29.

They’ll be joined on the run by The Meanies, with tickets to all 14 shows on sale now – find them here.

‘The Cup Of Pestilence’ was released last Friday (April 7) via Virgin Music, arriving on the back of singles ‘Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids’ and ‘Thought It Was Yoga But It Was Ketamine’. NME spotlit the album in a roundup of the best Australian releases for April, describing it as “dizzying and destructive in all the best ways, packed with loose and lively, shred-heavy punk jams”.

Meanwhile, guitarist Lindsay McDougall is currently auctioning off a test pressing of ‘The Cup Of Pestilence’ – as well as some handwritten chord charts and additional memorabilia – to raise funds for charities helping trans and gender-diverse people in need.

Frenzal Rhomb’s ‘The Cup Of Pestilence’ album tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 19 – Naarm/Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday 20 – Kaurna/Adelaide, The Gov

JUNE

Friday 2 – Darkinjung/Gosford, Drifters Wharf

Saturday 3 – Gubbi Gubbi/Sandstone Point, Spring Loaded

Friday 16 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Zoo

Saturday 17 – Bundjalung/Gold Coast, Vinnies Dive Bar

Friday 23 – Gugu-Badhun/Townsville, The Mansfield

Saturday 24 – Yidinjdji/Cairns, Tanks Art Centre

JULY

Friday 7 – Boorloo/Perth, Badlands

Saturday 8 – Boorloo/Scarborough, Indian Ocean Hotel

Friday 21 – Ngambri and Ngunnawal/Canberra, The Basement

Saturday 22 – Eora/Sydney, Manning Bar

Friday 28 – Eora/Miranda, Miranda Hotel

Saturday 29 – nipaluna/Hobart, Uni Bar