Frenzal Rhomb revive ‘Pell Awaits’ shirt to fundraise for child sexual abuse victims following George Pell’s death

Frenzal Rhomb have once again revived their ‘Pell Awaits’ t-shirt to raise money for victims of child sexual abuse following the death of disgraced Australian Catholic cardinal George Pell.

The band announced a new reprint of the shirt had gone on sale yesterday (January 11), the same day it was confirmed that Pell had died in Rome from cardiac arrest following hip surgery. He was 81 years old.

A portion of sales from the new run of the shirt will be donated to Bravehearts, an Australian child protection organisation dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse. “Praise him, for he is risen! The shirt that is,” the band wrote.

Pell was found guilty of child sexual abuse in 2018, and in 2019 was sentenced to serve six years in jail and be registered as a sex offender. He served 404 days in prison before being acquitted, following a judgment by the High Court of Australia in 2020.

In 2020, the government’s Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse revealed its findings on Pell, concluding that Pell knew of sexual abuse that the clergy perpetrated in the 1970s but failed to take adequate action to address it.

According to the royal commission’s findings, by 1973, Pell was “not only conscious of child sexual abuse by clergy, but he also considered measures of avoiding situations which might provoke gossip about it”. Pell denied the accusations against him, saying the commission’s findings were “not supported by evidence”.

Frenzal Rhomb originally commissioned artist Glenno Smith to design the shirt back in 2014. They brought it back in 2016 when Pell appeared before the Royal Commission into Institutional Response to Child Sexual Abuse via video link from a hotel room in Rome, saying a heart condition made travel to Australia to give evidence in person inadvisable.

Pell’s refusal to return to Australia sparked condemnation. It prompted Tim Minchin to release his song ‘Come Home (Cardinal Pell)’, which described Pell as “scum” and “a coward”, and raised money that helped fund journeys to Rome for victims of sexual abuse so they could watch Pell deliver evidence. The song reached number 11 on the ARIA Singles Chart. (Yesterday, Minchin’s name began trending on Twitter alongside Pell’s.)

Speaking to The Music in 2016, Frenzal Rhomb guitarist Lindsay McDougall discussed reviving the shirt. “Because that horrible paedophile enabler believes in it, he’ll probably actually go to hell when his sordid life finally ends,” McDougall said.

“We booked a gig in Ballarat and saw the disgusting way he weaselled out of answering any questions honestly, from behind his golden camera tripod in the safety of the Vatican (or child rape HQ as they like to call it), with the Ballarat victims ACTUALLY STANDING THERE, watching his thin little hellbound lips spitting out those obvious lies,” McDougall said. “Well, it seemed timely to trot it out again.”

The band brought their ‘Pell Awaits’ shirt back in 2019, with all funds raised from its sale were donated to Bravehearts. According to the band, they raised close to $9,000 last time it went on sale, “trying to make something good out of something evil”.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in Australia, visit the Australian Government’s Respect service or 1800RESPECT.