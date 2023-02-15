Frenzal Rhomb share blistering new single ‘Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids’, announce 10th album

Frenzal Rhomb have returned with their first new music in six years – a short and sharp punk belter titled ‘Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids’ – alongside the news of their long-awaited 10th studio album.

Running just over a minute and a half in length, the new track is quintessential Frenzal, driven by thrashing drums and searing guitars that frontman Jay Whalley sings over with a jovial snark.

It arrives alongside an animated music video helmed by longtime collaborator Pat Fox. Have a look at that below:

The new album, titled ‘The Cup Of Pestilence’, is set for release on April 7 via Virgin Music Australia. It’ll mark Frenzal Rhomb’s first record since 2017’s ‘Hi-Vis High Tea’ album (which itself came six years after its predecessor, 2011’s ‘Smoko At The Pet Food Factory’), and the first to feature bassist Michael “Dal Failure” Dallinger, who joined the band in 2019.

In a joint statement, the band said: “We’ve done a new album! Took us a while because, you know, *gestures everywhere*, but we did it.”

Take a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘The Cup Of Pestilence’ below, and find pre-orders for the record here.

1. ‘Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids’

2. ‘Gone To The Dogs’

3. ‘The Wreckage’

4. ‘Dead Man’s Underpants’

5. ‘Lil Dead$hit’

6. ‘Laneway Dave’

7. ‘Instant Coffee’

8. ‘Dog Tranquiliser’

9. ‘I Think My Neighbour Is Planning To Kill Me’

10. ‘Horse Meat’

11. ‘How To Make Gravox’

12. ‘Deathbead Darren’

13. ‘Tontined’

14. ‘Fireworks’

15. ‘Hospitality And Violence’

16. ‘Those People’

17. ‘Old Mate Neck Tattoo’

18. ‘Finally I Can Get Arrested In This Town’

19. ‘Thought It Was Yoga But It Was Ketamine’

In other Frenzal news, January saw the time-honoured punk band revive their classic ‘Pell Awaits’ shirt, raising money for victims of child sexual abuse following the death of disgraced Catholic cardinal George Pell. A portion of sales from the release were donated to Bravehearts, an Australian child protection organisation dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse.