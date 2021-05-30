Fresh Produce festival series 2021 cancelled due to “timing and current conditions”

Cattleyard Promotions’ upcoming 2021 festival series Fresh Produce has been cancelled a few months out from its proposed start date.

Serving as Groovin The Moo’s replacement after the much-loved touring event was called off earlier this year, Fresh Produce was meant to kick off in August, landing in eight regional towns across Australia.

Organisers took to social media on Friday (May 28) to announce that the festival series would no longer be going ahead, citing “timing and current conditions” as barriers to its viability.

Advertisement

“It’s with much sadness that we announce Fresh Produce is unable to go ahead this spring,” reads the post.

“Unfortunately the timing and current conditions don’t align to fulfil a national show across eight different regions.”

“Providing a great live music experience is at the core of Cattleyard’s ethos and we don’t feel it’s possible to deliverer this in 2021. A huge thank you to everyone involved with Fresh Produce, we are really grateful for your support.”

Ticket holders will be contacted by Moshtix for a full refund.

Cattleyard Promotions have also stated they’ll be returning in 2022, but whether this is as Fresh Produce or Groovin The Moo is unclear.

Advertisement

Fresh Produce would have seen a mammoth lineup of music hit Townsville, Bunbury, Maitland, Canberra, Bendigo, Wayville, Toowoomba and Glenorchy throughout spring.

Artists such as G Flip, Cosmo’s Midnight, Spacey Jane, Lime Cordiale, Mallrat and more were set to play the event.