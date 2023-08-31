Fridayz Live 2023 line-up: Jason Derulo, Boyz II Men and more

Australian R&B and hip-hop touring festival Fridayz Live will return in November 2023 for its sixth edition, with a line-up led by smooth-voiced American crooner Jason Derulo.
Elsewhere on the line-up are the emotion-stirring soul trio Boyz II Men, rapper Flo Rida, Kelly Rowland, JoJo, Travie McCoy, 112 and Baby Bash. The festival will also feature sets from Australian DJ Havana Brown and Yo! Mafia along.
Naughty By Nature’s Kay Gee and Vin Rock will deliver a retrospective DJ set celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, while radio personality Abbie Chatfield and rapper/hype man Fatman Scoop are on hosting duties.
Fridayz Live’s 2023 edition will kick off in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on November 10, before continuing on to Perth, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney. See dates and venues below.
Tickets for Fridayz Live 2023 will go on sale 12 September. There are also Telstra Plus, Spark and Frontier Members pre-sales taking place ahead of the general sale. Find ticketing details here.
Fridayz Live first took place in Australia in 2016 under the name RNB Fridays Live, continuing annually over the next three consecutive years. After a two-year hiatus, the festival rebranded as Fridayz Live and returned in 2022, with a line-up that included Macklemore, TLC, Akon, Craig David and more.
Fridayz Live 2023’s dates and venues are:
NOVEMBER
Friday 10 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Saturday 11 – Perth, HBF Park
Sunday 12 – Adelaide, AEC Arena
Thursday 16 – Auckland, Spark Arena
Friday 17 – Brisbane, Showgrounds
Saturday 18 – Sydney, Giants Stadium
Fridayz Live 2023’s line-up is:
Jason Derulo
Boyz II Men
Flo Rida
Kelly Rowland
JoJo
112
Baby Bash
Travie McCoy
Havana Brown
50 Years of Hip-Hop Countdown: Vin Rock and Kay Gee of Naughty By Nature
Yo! Mafia