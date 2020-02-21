Friends Of David McComb to perform songs from lost album

Friends and colleagues of the late singer-songwriter David McComb will come together to perform his previously unreleased songs with a special run of shows, to celebrate the release of ‘Truckload Of Sky – The Lost Songs Volume 1’.

The album features songs written by McComb in the late ’90s, recorded recently by a small group of musicians close to the singer.

McComb died in 1999, aged 36, after a car accident exacerbated complications he’d been experiencing after an unsuccessful heart transplant in 1996.

The singer was best known for his work with Perth alternative rock band The Triffids, who were active from 1978 to 1989.

Produced by Graham Lee, Phil Kakulas and Robert McComb, all bandmates in The Triffids, some of the musicians involved in recording the album include Rob Snarski and Mark Dawson of Blackeyed Susans, Angie Hart of Frent, and Romy Vager of RVG.

The friends of McComb will perform a special run of shows across Australia over March, April and May. Check out the tour dates below.

McCombs’ legacy has continued after his untimely death. In 2001, the APRA called The Triffids’ song ‘Wide Open Road’ one of the Top 30 Australian songs of all time. Have a listen below. The Triffids were inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame in 2008, McComb’s contribution to the band acknowledged by a special performance at the induction event.

‘Truckload Of Sky – The Lost Songs Volume 1’ is available to buy here.

‘Truckload Of Sky – The Lost Songs Of David McComb’ performance dates are:

Adelaide, Adelaide University, (March 12)

Melbourne, Arts Centre (April 24)

Brisbane, The Triffid (May 8)

Sydney, Manning Bar (15)

Fremantle, Fremantle Arts Centre (16)