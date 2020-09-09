friendships drop new single and music video ‘meat sack’

Melbourne audio-visual duo friendships have shared a new single, ‘meat sack’, alongside an accompanying abstract music video.

The track is the third single from their forthcoming album, ‘FISHTANK’, which is scheduled for release on September 30 via Dot Dash/Remote Control. A “physical” version of the record will also be released on USB via Anterograde.

Watch the music video for ‘meat sack’ below:

Per a press release, songwriter Nic Brown describes the track as “hindsight with impaired vision”.

“Revisiting distorted scenes and centring yourself as every archetype: the heroine, the villain, the jester, the antagonists,” Brown said in a statement.

“Using the collective feeling of anguish, uncertainty, guilt, sorrow and shame as sandpaper to strip your body of self.”

friendships is comprised of Brown’s songwriting and Misha Grace’s visual art. The duo had initially split after a show at the end of 2017. After eight months of no contact, the pair reunited by chance at a mutual friend’s house.

Grace showed Brown a video she had composed, which Brown complemented with a track he had written. This turned into their single ‘MLG_recovery patch’, which dropped earlier in July. The duo also released another single, ‘happyness’, last month.

‘FISHTANK’ is the third full-length effort from friendships, following their pair of 2016 albums, ‘It’s Vermentino Dickhead: edits, cuts & tools’, and ‘Nullarbor 1988-1989’.

NME Australia included ‘FISHTANK’ on their 10 Australian album picks for September 2020, describing it as an “ambitious exploration of embodied identity, self and rebirth”.