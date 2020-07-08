friendships return with new single and video ‘MLG_recovery patch’

Melbourne audiovisual duo, friendships, have reformed after a three-year recording hiatus, returning with new single ‘MLG_recovery patch’.

The pair, which combines the musical work of Nic Brown and the visual art of Misha Grace, quietly separated at the end of 2017 following an extensive tour off the back of their 2016 debut album ‘Nullarbor 1988-1989’.

Per a press release, the pair didn’t speak for eight months before meeting at a mutual friend’s house. They had been “working through issues” in their art, and seeking “catharsis for themselves”. But they matched a visual and a track they had created individually, which has today been released as ‘MLG_recovery patch’.

The new track is an ethereal turn, as a piano line slowly decays into industrial squelch. It’s a pivot away from the rave elements of their debut. Grace’s visual similarly depicts disintegration, looping a dancer, a greyhound and indiscernible footage. Watch it below:

It is not apparent whether the new track signals the release of a new album. A remix of their 2016 track ‘Purebred Dogs’ by thelovelyme appeared on the recent Remote Control Records’ inaugral compilation, ‘Bloom and Simmer’, released last month.

During their recording hiatus, the duo continued to perform periodically. In 2019, they composed the soundtrack to a stage production of Wake in Fright in Melbourne.