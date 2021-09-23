Frightened Rabbit announce book of Scott Hutchison’s lyrics and artwork

Frightened Rabbit have announced details of The Work – a book comprising of the lyrics and illustrations of late frontman Scott Hutchison.

Hutchison, who died by suicide in 2018, will be celebrated in the new book – with the limited edition hardback featuring the band’s complete lyrics (including B-sides and rarities) with handwritten excerpts by Scott, alongside his illustrations, many of which have never been seen before.

Announcing the book, the surviving members of the band described it as “a tribute to Scott’s unbridled creativity” which “aims to fulfil his wishes by being the book that he wanted to create and had spoken of creating before his death.”

“Seeing this book come to life has been something of a bittersweet experience,” said Scott’s brother and Frightened Rabbit drummer Grant Hutchison. “Reading the lyrics without music really brings home the stark reality of what Scott was going through and at the same time highlights the talent of someone who I consider to be one of the best songwriters in the world.”

He continued: “This would’ve been a different release had Scott been involved but we all felt it was important that his lyrics be celebrated and given the spotlight they deserve. As Scott has said these words were always meant to be accompanied by music but the impact of digesting them without is no less great.

“Pick up this book of words, hold it, share it and immerse yourself in the world Scott created by opening not only his heart but his whole soul to the world.”

The Work’s creative concept came from renowned album designer Dave Thomas, who worked with Frightened Rabbit across their career. The book will receive a UK release on November 17, 2021, published by Faber Music, before a US and international release on January 13, 2022. The Work can be ordered here.

This comes after Hutchison was honoured by Big Red Machine on the track ‘Hutch‘ from their recent album ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?‘.

“I wrote the music not long after Scott passed away and I was, like everyone, so incredibly sad,” Aaron Dessner told NME, having produced Frightened Rabbit’s final album ‘Painting Of A Panic Attack’ after getting to know him when they supported The National.

“I’ve lost other friends in the same way and every time you just wonder what you could’ve done differently. Could you have been more present, or checked in more?”

He added: “I spoke to him two weeks before that and he was actually encouraging me to sing. I covered a song of theirs with [CHVRCHES frontwoman] Lauren Mayberry and we were like, ‘Should I sing it? Should I find someone else?’ He was saying, ‘I love your voice, you should sing it’… I think he had a big influence on me singing on this Big Red Machine record.”

Remembering his feelings at the time of Scott’s passing, Dessner said: “It was shocking. As someone who’s struggled with depression myself, I know how easy it is to go into a tailspin that you can’t pull out of.

“Sometimes you do pull out of it, and other times people don’t – the line between tragedy and survival is quite thin. It’s an instant, it’s a split second in some ways.

In Hutchison’s memory, his family set up the Tiny Changes charity to fund and find inventive ideas of how to improve mental health services for young people.

Tiny Changes marked their one-year anniversary as a charity last year, and spoke to NME about the importance of supporting youth mental health.

“This year has been a difficult one for so many around the world, yet we feel constantly inspired by charities and individuals closer to home who are trying to make tiny changes where they can,” a spokesperson told NME. “We feel that now more than ever we need to be actively supporting those young people who have felt isolated, anxious and alone over recent months.”