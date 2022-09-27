Frightened Rabbit drummer and Scott Hutchison’s brother Grant becomes full-time member of The Twilight Sad

Grant Hutchison has become a full-time member of The Twilight Sad.

The former Frightened Rabbit drummer and brother of the band’s late singer and guitarist Scott Hutchison has played a number of live shows with the Scottish band since the departure of their original sticksman Mark Devine in 2018. Another touring drummer, Sebastien Schultz, has also played with the band in recent years.

Hutchison took to his Instagram over the weekend to announce that he is now a full-time member of the band.

Advertisement

“And so starts a new thing…although it doesn’t feel so much like a new thing as it does a continuation of a life I thought maybe I’d lost after Scott died,” Hutchison began in his post. “I really want to avoid trying to get too wordy and philosophical here because I’m not good at either of those things so I’ll make it simple and concise.

“It’s not every day you get the chance to join your favourite band and play some of your favourite tunes and @thetwilightsad is the only thing that comes close to being what @frabbits is to me. Knowing that I’ll be walking on to every stage alongside Andy, James, Brendan and Johnny gives me the confidence to do it.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some familiar faces in the crowd and hopefully some of the @frabbits fans who have carried on the message of kindness and community over the past few years. I know most people reading this will have a love for both bands so getting to celebrate that with sweaty people in sweaty rooms again is going to be so special.”

He continued: “The main reason I can do this though is because I have the most incredible partner in @jaye.hutchison. She knows better than anyone the sacrifices that come with doing this job and she has been more supportive and patient than I could ever have asked her to be. Knowing that she, Sula and my family will be watching on again as I smash fuck out of a drum kit is the best feeling in the world. See you out there.”

A number of musicians congratulated Hutchison on his appointment including Death Cab For Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard, who wrote: “So happy for you, Grant!”

Advertisement

Canadian singer-songwriter Dan Mangan also commented by leaving a trail of heart emojis, while soloist and The Mermaid bandmember Dave Hause also posted a heart.

Last month Hutchison performed live with The Twilight Sad at their Scottish festival show. The Scottish band, who collaborated with Frightened Rabbit on a number of occasions, were playing the Connect Festival in their homeland and were joined by Hutchison on drums.

In April The Twilight Sad covered Frightened Rabbit’s ‘Keep Yourself Warm’ with Grant, a song that the band have regularly covered at shows since their close friend, Scott, died by suicide in 2018.

Meanwhile, The Twilight Sad are due to support The Cure on their 2022 UK and European tour, which kicks off next month in Riga, Latvia. Any remaining tickets are available at selected ticket agents and via Bookings Direct.

A number of the UK and Ireland dates are available to purchase here.